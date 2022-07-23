Youngster shot dead in Hanjarwal

LAHORE:A 23-year-old youth was shot dead by unidentified persons in Hanjarwal police area on Friday. The victim, yet to be identified, was hit by 18 bullets due to which he died on the spot while the accused fled away from the spot. Police suspected that an old enmity had led to this murder. The body of victim was shifted to the morgue for autopsy.

tortured body found: Tortured body of a 35-year-old man was found on the road in Sattukatla area on Friday. Police suspected that the victim, yet to be identified, was subjected to severe torture before being killed and later his body was thrown in the limits of Sattukatla police. The killer(s) had tied the hands and feet of the victim before killing.

Four injured in roof collapse: At least four persons were injured when the roof of an under construction house collapsed in Green Town area on Friday. The injured were identified as Zikaria, 40, Aslam, 40, Qurban, 40, and Haris, 12. On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot and pulled out four injured from the debris and shifted to a hospital for first aid.

Speeding car kills man: A 35-year-old man was killed by a speeding car in Gulshan Ravi area on Friday. The victim, yet to be identified, was crossing the road when a rashly driven car hit him, resulting into his instant death. The car driver drove away from the scene. Police shifted the body to the mortuary and started searching for the heirs. Meanwhile, the body of an unknown man was found near Saifan village Manawan on Friday.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 676 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these road accidents, three people died, whereas 686 were injured. Out of this, 428 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Motorbikes were involved in majority (67%) of road accidents.