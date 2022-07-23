Alleged killers of couple arrested

PESHAWAR: The police arrested two accused in the murder case of the couple, an official said on Friday.
The couple was killed apparently for honour in the provincial capital two days back. Superintendent of Police, City, Atiq Shah told reporters that one Zulekha and her spouse Noor Mohammad were killed after someone called them to come to the Jamil Chowk.
The official said that the police, during the investigation, arrested the cousin and an aunt of Zulekha in the murder case.
NOWSHERA: Awami National Party central secretary general Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Friday asked the federal government...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The heavy rains have caused flash floods in the low-lying areas in Kiri Khaisore Union Council and...
BARA: Unidentified armed men martyred another cop in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Friday, official sources...
LAHORE: Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz expressed regret over the death of three children who drowned in rainwater in...
HARIPUR: A court in Ghazi tehsil on Friday convicted six schoolteachers of negligence that caused the death of two...
PESHAWAR: The family of a nine-year-old girl Salma, who has been advised a bone marrow transplant by the doctors, is...
Comments