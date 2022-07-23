Alleged killers of couple arrested

PESHAWAR: The police arrested two accused in the murder case of the couple, an official said on Friday.

The couple was killed apparently for honour in the provincial capital two days back. Superintendent of Police, City, Atiq Shah told reporters that one Zulekha and her spouse Noor Mohammad were killed after someone called them to come to the Jamil Chowk.

The official said that the police, during the investigation, arrested the cousin and an aunt of Zulekha in the murder case.