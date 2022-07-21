Urban flooding feared

LAHORE:Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City here on Wednesday while Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain during the next 24 hours.

The officials warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala while rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu. They said that monsoon currents were penetrating in upper and central parts of the country and likely to strengthen during next 24 Hours. They predicted that rain-wind/thundershower was expected in Kashmir, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and northeastern Balochistan while scattered heavy falls were likely in Kashmir, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, upper Punjab and upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Rainfall was recorded at various cities, including Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Islamabad, Murree, Mandi Bahauddin, Ziarat, Pishin, Mustang, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Garhi Dupatta, Bunji, Kakul and Saidu Sharif. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Chilas and Nokundi where mercury reached 46°C, while in Lahore, it was 34°C and minimum was 30.7°C.