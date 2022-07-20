Power and greed

Had the PTI not been removed from power through a no-confidence vote, they would have been the ones to take the brunt of the electorate’s anger. In fact, the no-confidence vote has aided the PTI’s resurgence and shifted blame upon those who had to take tough decisions to meet the IMF conditions. Regardless of the party in power, Pakistan can no longer afford costly amnesty schemes for the real-estate sector. This insatiable greed for quick bucks threatens the environment and diverts investment from more productive sectors such as exports.

Ali Tariq

Dubai, UAE