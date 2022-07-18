PTI victory changes numbers game in Punjab Assembly

A view of the Punjab Assembly. -APP/File

LAHORE: The landslide victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Punjab by-polls has completely changed the numbers game in the Punjab Assembly and Chaudhry Pervez Elahi is most likely to replace Hamza Shehbaz Sharif as the new chief minister of the province in coming days.



Almost all the turncoats who joined the PMLN and voted for Hamza Shehbaz Sharif lost to the PTI candidates. Till the filing of the report, PTI had won 16 out of the total 20 seats. PMLN had won three and one independent won his seat. Already, before the by-polls, PTI and PMLQ had jointly attained the strength of 173 (163 of PTI and 10 of PMLQ).

Now, with 16 additional seats, this strength has reached 189 whereas the figure of simple majority stands at 186. This means, the PTI and PMLQ have crossed that landmark. More likely, one independent MPA will be part of the new ruling coalition.

On the other hand, two MPAs of PMLN including Jaleel Sharaqpuri and Faisal Niazi have resigned and one more MPA Maulvi Ghayas ud Din is also said to have parted ways with the party. Two more MPAs, who were also a part of the five-member forward bloc of PMLN, are back to their parent party but with Chaudhry Pervez Elahi in the CM office, the PMLN could face breach in its cadre. Chaudhry Pervez Elahi is currently the Speaker of Punjab Assembly.