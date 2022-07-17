Aashiana, Ramazan Sugar Mills cases: Shehbaz, Hamza granted exemption from personal appearance

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of the Aashiana Housing and Ramazan Sugar Mills cases by August 13.

The court has granted exemption to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from personal appearance in the Ashiana Housing case while Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has been granted exemption in the Ramazan Sugar Mills case for one time.

In the Ramazan Sugar Mills case, an application was moved by Hamza seeking one-time exemption on the plea that he had been busy at meetings on monsoon arrangements which was granted by the court. The court has adjourned the hearing of both cases by August 13.