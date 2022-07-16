Light rain follows a searing day in Karachi

Following a hot and humid day, different areas of Karachi received light rain on Friday evening under the influence of a strong monsoon system that was present over the northeast Arabian Sea and the adjoining Rann of Kutch, extending up to Southeast Sindh, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said, adding that heavy falls were expected in Karachi on Saturday.

“A low-pressure area is present over the northeast Arabian Sea and the adjoining Rann of Kutch, India, with its trough extending up to southeast Sindh. The system has produced dust storms/thunderstorms at different places in Sindh with isolated heavy falls in southeast Sindh. Several areas of Karachi also received light rain,” Sindh Chief Meteorological Officer Dr Sardar Sarfraz told The News on Friday.

He maintained that the monsoon system was likely to cause more rains with some heavy falls in Karachi till Monday, adding that heavy falls were expected in Karachi on Saturday, especially in the evening.

Till 8pm on Friday, Gulshan-e-Maymar received the highest amount of rainfall where 6.1 millimeters (mm) of rain was recorded, followed by 4 mm in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, 2.4 mm in Saadi Town, 2mm each in Surjani Town, Jinnah Terminal and Met Complex University road, 1.8 mm in North Karachi, 1.5 mm in Masroor Base, 1.2 mm each in Nazimabad and DHA, while the other areas received less than 1 mm of rain.

PMD officials said more widespread rain and thunderstorms with heavy falls were likely to occur in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparker, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Noushero Feroz, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Ghotki and Kashmore from Saturday to Monday.

They warned that heavy falls might generate urban flooding/water logging in low-lying areas in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Nawabshah, Jacobabad, Larkana and Sukkur.

Persistent heavy spells may trigger hill torrents/flash flooding along and downstream Kirthar range, PMD officials said, adding that sea conditions would also remain very rough, and advised fisherman to remain alert and take necessary measures in this regard.

Earlier, the Sindh Health Department imposed a health emergency at all the tertiary-care health facilities in Karachi and other cities of the province, directing authorities to establish control rooms at all district health offices and hospitals.