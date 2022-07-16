Helpline launched for victims of human trafficking, bonded labour

LAHORE:Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) has launched a helpline “0333-1110566” to provide free legal aid to the victims of human trafficking and serve as a main source of contact for the victims of human trafficking and bonded labour.

SSDO initiated the helpline with the collaboration of Barrister Abdus Saleem Law Firm. This is a step further into combatting the issue at country level, as well as a source of information for all stakeholders including the general public. The helpline will provide a platform to the potential victims especially the communities with high ratio of trafficking in person that contains both human trafficking for sex and bonded labour, i.e., brick kiln and agri-farms in Pakistan. The victims or their relatives can lodge the complaint, which will be further taken up by a team of expert lawyers who will provide free legal aid and assistance to the victims.