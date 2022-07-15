PTI’s Faisal Saleh to support PMLN candidates in by-polls

JHANG: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) received Thursday a blow in Jhang district after one of its MPAs Faisal Saleh Hayat announced supporting the candidates of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) in the upcoming by-elections of Punjab, local media reported.
It has been learnt that PTI MPA Faisal Saleh Hayat had announced supporting Faisal Hayat Jabboana and Mehar Aslam Bharwana—PMLN candidates from PP-125 and PP-127, respectively.
Faisal Saleh Hayat vowed to fully campaign for the PMLN candidates. On the other hand, the local PMLN leadership said that their party’s position would become stronger with Faisal Saleh Hayat supporting the PMLN candidates.
