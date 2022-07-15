PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz. File photo

RAWALPINDI: PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz Thursday said that the Supreme Court (SC) had dashed Imran Khan’s narrative of American conspiracy. She was addressing a rally here.

Terming the Supreme Court’s judgment in the suo motu case of former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri’s ruling related to the no-confidence motion against the ex-prime minister as historic, the PMLN vice president said: “Imran Khan is the first Pakistani politician to violate the Constitution”. She urged the coalition government to register a case of treason against the violator.

“The apex court, while rejecting his [Khan’s] claims regarding the involvement of a foreign conspiracy in his ouster, labelled him a liar and fraud,” she maintained, adding that the Supreme Court mentioned that no proof of the alleged conspiracy has been found.

She said the party has removed all landmines laid by the former prime minister “fitna” Khan by making tough decisions with a heavy heart. Maryam said that the people of Pakistan are their [PMLN] responsibility. She announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will reduce the prices of petroleum products in his address to the nation on Thursday night.



“He used to say that he hasn’t come into power to know the price of aloo and tamatar [potatoes and tomatoes], is now announcing prices of coriander and mint during all his public gatherings.

“All your candidates are in the field, then why are you afraid fitna Khan,” she questioned, urging the PTI chairman to come and contest the elections. “Khan is the first Pakistani politician who has been declared a liar by the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” Maryam said.

Maryam, quoting Khan's address, said that he saw a picture of Nawaz Sharif on a motorway. “How would you not see that picture [of Nawaz Sharif]? He resides in people's hearts. You will see his pictures in every home.”

Criticising the former premier, she said that Nawaz had built the motorways Khan was using to arrive for his public gatherings, adding that the former premier was an “enemy” of the people of Punjab and Pakistan. “You must throw him outside the borders of Punjab [via by-polls],” she urged the PMLN supporters present at the jalsa.