Minor servant’s death during witchcraft can’t be ignored, say police

LAHORE:A minor domestic servant, who was killed by his employers in Defence, is also suspected to have been subjected to black magic.

According to police sources, the accused nominated in the case, Abu Al-Hassan, had established an Astana and was practicing magic. Police said that the boy’s death during witchcraft cannot be ignored. However, the final cause will come to light once the investigation is completed. The accused Abu Al-Hassan has a previous record. Two cases have been registered against him in Defence A and one in Nishtar Colony.

found dead: A 35-year-old man was found dead in Tibbi City police area on Thursday. Some locals found the body of a man lying in Tibbi City main bazaar and informed the police. The victim, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs.

suicide attempt: A 30-year-old man got serious burns after he sprayed petrol on himself and set himself on fire in the Sattukatla police area on Thursday. The injured man identified as Mukhtar was a resident of LDA City. Rescue 1122 personnel rushed him to the hospital with 100 percent burns where his condition was said to be critical. Police said that Mukhtar had attempted to end his life over unknown domestic issues.