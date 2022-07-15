By-polls security plan finalised

LAHORE:Punjab police has finalised the security plan for the by-elections in 20 constituencies of Punjab. More than 52,000 personnel and officers would be on duty at more than 3,100 polling stations set up in 14 districts across the province.

In the provincial capital Lahore, 465 polling stations have been set up in four constituencies of Lahore, including 122 A category and 343 B category polling stations. A special control room has been set up in the Central Police Office for full monitoring of the election process which will ensure close coordination with the Election Commission. Foolproof arrangements have been made for safe delivery of election materials and ballot boxes and close coordination is being ensured with the Provincial Election Commission for security arrangements.

Meanwhile, Lahore police has set up temporary pickets at sensitive points in all polling areas to ensure law and order and security. Special police pickets have been set up in Saddar Division, Civil Lines, Cantonment area and Model Town Divisions. More than 1,000 police officers and personnel, including four SPs, 12 SDPOs, 21 SHOs and 88 Upper Subordinates have been deployed at these 44 special police pickets set up in the vicinity of polling stations. Around 300 Anti-Rights Force personnel along with teams of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit would also provide assistance to the force deployed at the checkpoints.

IG: Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that Punjab Police will use all available resources to ensure foolproof arrangements for the peaceful conduct of by-elections and implementation of Election Commission's code of conduct in all constituencies will be ensured in all cases. IG Punjab has directed the RPOs, DPOs to personally monitor the security arrangements and take steps under a comprehensive strategy to maintain law and order before, on and after the elections. If the polling process and election campaign is affected, the relevant SHOs would be held responsible and action would be taken against them, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana warned.

List: Lahore police has compiled list of 348 people who may create law and order situation and disturb the peace during the election process. As per DIG Operations, surety bonds would be taken from such persons, so that they could avoid fighting and abide by the Electoral Code of Conduct during the election process.