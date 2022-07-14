 
close
Thursday July 14, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Hujra attacked with grenade

By Bureau report
July 14, 2022

PESHAWAR: Another hujra (male guest house) was attacked with a grenade in Achini on Wednesday.

It was learnt that unidentified attackers lobbed a hand grenade into the hujra of Amjad in the Sarband Bala village. But the explosive did not go off. The bomb disposal unit was called that defused the explosive.

Comments