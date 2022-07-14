Hujra attacked with grenade

PESHAWAR: Another hujra (male guest house) was attacked with a grenade in Achini on Wednesday.
It was learnt that unidentified attackers lobbed a hand grenade into the hujra of Amjad in the Sarband Bala village. But the explosive did not go off. The bomb disposal unit was called that defused the explosive.
