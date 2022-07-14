Rain safety

There are many reasons to love the rainy season. However, urban flooding and downed power lines lead to many unnecessary deaths every time the cities receive heavy rainfall. Local governments have to be more active in repairing downed power lines and generally maintaining a safe power infrastructure in the cities in order to avoid such tragic loss of life.
Furthermore, ordinary citizens should do their part by keeping a safe distance from any power lines or cables while it is raining or the streets are flooded. It is best to remain indoors and avoid working with circuit breakers or wires to reduce the risk of fatal accidents.
Naba Saeed
Kallar Syedan
