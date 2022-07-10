France past Japan in rugby thriller

TOKYO: France captain Charles Ollivon said the Six Nations champions needed to put their “heart and soul” into Saturday’s 20-15 win over Japan after trailing at half-time for the first time this season.
France needed a 71st-minute try from replacement scrum-half Baptiste Couilloud to overhaul Japan after playing catch-up for most of the second Test at Tokyo’s National Stadium.
Japan led 15-7 at the break but Ollivon said his team “did not panic” and “kept to our game plan” to eventually claim their 10th straight win on an emotional day in the Japanese capital.
