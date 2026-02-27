Kendall Jenner shares real reason behind delaying motherhood

Kendall Jenner is getting honest about her plans of having kids in the future.

The 30-year-old model, who is the only childless Kardashian sibling, revealed that she is open to having kids but not in a rush.

During her recent conversation with Vogue France, Kendall said, “I want to have some, but not right away.

“I want to make sure I can dedicate a lot of time to them, and for now, I'm still too busy."

While her siblings, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are all proud parents, Kendall is looking forward to focus on herself this year.

“The most important thing will be to stay true to myself and continue having a good time,” Kendall shared her 2026 goals. “It might sound like a cliché, but it's very important to me.”

She added, “I think most women, most people, understand this: when you're in your 20s, you don't always know exactly who you are or what you want, so things can quickly become difficult or stressful. It was the same for me: when I was 20, I was too stressed and spent all my time running around. Now that I'm 30, I want to focus on myself.”