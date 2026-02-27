Princess Catherine joins volunteers in Newtown during Powys visit

Princess Catherine and Prince William have shared more photographs from their visit to Newtown, where they met community volunteers ahead of St David’s Day.

The Prince and the Princess of Wales shared some photos and videos via their official joint Instagram account late Thursday. In one photo, Catherine smiled for a selfie surrounded by schoolchildren during a walkabout in the rain.

“At the heart of Newtown,” the caption began, before highlighting the couple's stop at Hafan yr Afon in Powys, described as the UK county with the highest proportion of volunteers.

"Joining a celebration of volunteers and community champions at Hafan Yr Afon in Powys, the county with the highest proportion of volunteers in the UK. Their dedication to young people, the arts, and wellbeing helps Powys thrive."

The engagement formed part of a day-long visit to west Wales, celebrating community champions and local initiatives. Earlier, the Prince and Princess travelled to The Hanging Gardens in Llanidloes, a volunteer-run hub combining a café, market, and performance space.

The royal couple later visited Oriel Davies Gallery, where they observed artwork created by young people supported through the Alexandra Reinhardt Memorial Award, which promotes mental well-being and confidence.

Despite wet weather, the Princess spent time greeting members of the public, playing rock-paper-scissors with children, and accepting handmade gifts. Both wore daffodil pins in honour of the upcoming national day on 1 March.

The visit concluded at Hafan yr Afon, where volunteer groups gathered for a reception recognising their contribution to the local community.