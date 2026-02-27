Jennifer Garner reveals how working with child actors made her a better mom

Jennifer Garner loves working with kids on-screen!

The 53-year-old actress, who is also mom to three kids, recently made an appearance on Kylie Kelce's Not Gonna Lie podcast on Thursday, February.

During the conversation with Kelce, Garner admitted that she is grateful for working with kids on different projects, as it has helped her in her parenting approach.

"I love the intimacy of that relationship," Garner said of working with kids on set, "Whether they're a toddler and I get to become best buddies with a toddler, or whether it's a little kid, a teenager or a young adult."

"I just I I love them," she noted, adding, "And they help give me perspective on myself as a parent."

The proud mom shared, "I'm practicing that relationship, even practicing the friction of it, and [finding] ways that I can take that home and do a better job."

Garner shares daughters, Seraphina, 17, and Violet, 20, as well as son Samuel, 13, with her ex husband Ben Affleck.

Over the years, Garner revealed, she has learned to be "quiet" with her kids and not spill every detail with them.

"Because, really, your kids get to a point, and I hate to say this to you because you're so far from this, and it's really rude, but they get to a point where you're not supposed to tell them everything. You're supposed to stay quiet," Garner shared to Kelce, who is also mom to four daughters

"I don't know when that happens, but all of a sudden, it's not on you, and you're actually — you're in trouble," she added.