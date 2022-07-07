Failed narrative

This refers to the article, ‘Imran’s narratives' (June 30, 2022) by Zameer Ahmed Malik. The writer has successfully explained why Imran Khan’s narrative, divided into five parts, is invalid. Imran Khan declared all of his opponents to be traitors and corrupt, the writer has managed to prove that the main opponents – the Sharifs and the Zardaris are not traitors, but the writer did not say a word about their financial corruption.
Moreover, the coalition government, comprising mainly PML-N and PPP, is trying to defang NAB and to finish off major corruption cases against members of their parties. Despite this, Imran Khan’s narrative still does not carry much weight as stories of corruption during his tenure are emerging.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
While addressing the media in Islamabad on Tuesday, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has once again...
Since June the country has been witnessing another spike in Covid-19 cases due to negligence of SOPs by the public....
Time after time journalists are persecuted in this country. During the tenure of PTI, several journalists faced...
Unsurprisingly, India has blamed Pakistan for the murder of a Hindu tailor by two Muslim men in the city of Udaipur,...
This refers to the letter ‘A closer look’ by Sadia Siddique. Pakistan's energy sector is hanging by a thread due...
Poverty and joblessness are among the leading causes for suicide, especially in developing countries like Pakistan. A...
Comments