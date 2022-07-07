Failed narrative

This refers to the article, ‘Imran’s narratives' (June 30, 2022) by Zameer Ahmed Malik. The writer has successfully explained why Imran Khan’s narrative, divided into five parts, is invalid. Imran Khan declared all of his opponents to be traitors and corrupt, the writer has managed to prove that the main opponents – the Sharifs and the Zardaris are not traitors, but the writer did not say a word about their financial corruption.

Moreover, the coalition government, comprising mainly PML-N and PPP, is trying to defang NAB and to finish off major corruption cases against members of their parties. Despite this, Imran Khan’s narrative still does not carry much weight as stories of corruption during his tenure are emerging.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi