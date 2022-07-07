Hamza breached promise he made before SC, says Pervaiz

LAHORE:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Members of National Assembly Moonis Elahi and Hussain Elahi at their residence.

The delegation included former federal minister Riaz Fatyana, opposition leader Muhammad Sibtain Khan, former provincial minister Mahmood-ur-Rasheed and Muhammad Ali Akbar Khan. The political situation in the country, including the by-elections in Punjab and the Chief Minister's election were discussed in detail during the meeting.

The meeting expressed concern over the interference of the Punjab government in the by-elections in Punjab. Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that Hamza Shehbaz breached his promise which he made before the Supreme Court, the Supreme Court should take notice of the interference in the by-elections of the Punjab government and legal action should be taken against Hamza Shehbaz, he added. He said that sensing the defeat, the Punjab government has diverted the government resources to the by-elections’ constituencies. On the orders of Hamza Shehbaz, the development departments and the police are interfering in the election process in the worst possible way.

Both father and son together want to illegally occupy Punjab, development work and use of government resources in by-election constituencies by violating the code of conduct, Pervaiz Elahi said, adding the Punjab government was committing the worst fraud.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the survey of every constituency and the voice of people are in the favour of PTI candidates. PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said that Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari was repeatedly crossing the party line and was seen sitting in every party meeting of PML-N. He said that we are constantly informing the ECP about the violations of the Punjab government. The Election Commission is showing prejudice. When will the Election Commission take action against the Punjab government, he posed a question.