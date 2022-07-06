Ajman University team visits CUI

Islamabad : A senior level delegation comprising of Prof. Khaled Assaleh, vice-chancellor for Academic Affairs, Ajman University, UAE and Prof. Kamran Arshad, Dean of Research and Graduate Studies, Ajman University, UAE visited Comsats University Islamabad (CUI).

The delegation held meetings with counterparts led by Prof. Muhammad T Afzal, rector, Comsats University, Prof. Dr. Sajjad A. Madani, registrar CUI, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abid, director, CUI Wah Campus, Prof. Dr. Shahzad A. Malik, dean, Faculty of Engineering, Prof. Dr Sajid Qamar, dean, Faculty of Science, Prof. Saqib Gulzar, dean, Faculty of Business Administration and Ali Tawab Baloch, head, International Office.

Prof. Assaleh briefed the participants of the meeting about Ajman University.

He further discussed his objective of the visit to CUI was a strong desire to establish and further strength long term academic and research partnership between the two institutions.

Prof. Sajjad Madani, registrar CUI gave a brief presentation about CUI. He said that Comsats University was a fast-growing public sector university having 7 campuses, 6 faculties with over 2,700 faculty members wherein CUI has the largest pool of PhD degree holders in Pakistan.

Various modes of collaboration and partnership between two universities were discussed at the level of students and faculty members between the delegates and it was agreed to formalise the arrangements through an institutional agreement.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abid, director, Wah Campus was assigned as Focal Person from Comsats University for establishing research collaboration between research centres of both universities.