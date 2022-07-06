Comprehensive security plan chalked out for Eid

LAHORE:Lahore police has chalked out a comprehensive security plan to maintain peace on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

During a high-level meeting held at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Tuesday, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that more than 8,000 police officers and officials would perform security duty on Eid-ul-Azha. More than 5,000 masajid in the city have been categorised according to their sensitivity. All the masajids, imam bargahs, religious places, public parks and other important places would be provided maximum security on Eid.

He said strict monitoring of all these programmes and places will be ensured through CCTV cameras and special surveillance teams. Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit teams along with vehicles of Police Stations would ensure effective patrolling around religious and public places. He said that search and sweep operations, geo-fencing, biometric verification and data entry through TRS, Hotel Eye and other police IT systems have already been ensured to avoid any untoward situation.

CCPO Lahore directed to take precautionary measures against the accused with previous criminal record of one-wheeling, aerial firing and kite flying before arrival of Eid-ul-Azha. Surety bonds should be taken from the accused and their heirs as guarantee as not to involve in these unlawful activities, he added.

Kamyana said that in case of setting up of illegal cattle markets or sale points in any place other than the places designated by the district government, immediate FIRs should be registered against the owners without any discrimination.

He said that peaceful election campaign and security measures should be ensured in all the four constituencies of the forthcoming by-elections and the code of conduct of the Election Commission and the government's ban on carrying weapons should be implemented in letter and spirit.