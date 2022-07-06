Hamza says pro-poor initiatives to continue

LAHORE:Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz has said that the provision of free electricity, after free medicines and subsidised flour, is a pro-poor initiative of the PMLN-led government and added that many more steps will also be taken in future for the welfare of needy people. He was talking to the parliamentarians, who called on him in Model Town on Tuesday.

The government is fully cognizant of the plight of the people and giving relief to the people is the priority and will remain so, he said. The government is making sincere efforts to alleviate the sufferings of people and it is hoped that the facility of free electricity will bring relief to them.

He said that politics would continue; now, it is an issue of working for the State. The purpose is to redress the sufferings of the common man, he added. The CM said that the Punjab government would pay the bills of those using up to 100 units of electricity. He said that 55 million people in the province would be provided free electricity from this month. The Punjab government will pay the bills in August. The Chief Minister Punjab Roshan Gharana Programme has been launched this month and every effort is being made to take care of the economy and provide relief to the common man, he maintained.

Hamza Shahbaz said that the launch of this programme is a manifestation of the sincere intentions of this government to give relief to the public. He said that slogans are not chanted by this government but promises are fulfilled and acted upon because providing solid relief to the citizens is the main agenda of the PMLN.

The parliamentarians appreciated the historic initiative of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz in announcing a free electricity supply to the people of Punjab. PMLN MPA from Gujranwala Ashraf Anzari also called on Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz. Yunis Ansari and others were also present. Ashraf Ansari and Yunis Ansari congratulated Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on the people-friendly announcement of providing free electricity.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Kisan Ittehad also called on Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif and discussed proposals for solving the problems of farmers. Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz directed to form the group to formulate workable proposals for solving the problems of farmers. Rana Mashhood Malik Ahmad Khan, chief secretary and officials of the agriculture and irrigation departments were also present.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister, in a statement issued on Tuesday, directed the officials concerned to remove water from low-lying areas in the minimum possible time by utilising every possible resource. Any leniency would not be tolerated in this regard; he alerted and ordered that the representatives of Wasa and administration should remain available in the field.

Every possible effort should be made to redress the difficulties of the people, he stated. Similarly, arrangements should also be made for smooth flow of traffic and traffic officials should be available in the field, instead of sitting in their offices. The water flow in nullah Lai should be monitored to timely begin the rescue operation in case of any untoward situation, he further said.