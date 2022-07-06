Origi joins Milan after Liverpool exit

MILAN: Divock Origi signed for AC Milan on Tuesday after being let go by Liverpool at the end of last season.

The 27-year-old Belgian international Origi has joined Milan as a free agent after his contract was registered with the Italian top flight, although the club are yet to announce the move.

Origi arrives at the Serie A team after not having played enough matches to trigger an extension to his contract with Liverpool.

He has reportedly signed a four-year deal which will net him four million euros ($4.23 million dollars) a season.

He was largely a bit-part player at Liverpool but scored vital goals over his eight years on Merseyside which made him a favourite of fans and manager Jurgen Klopp.