108 students selected interns on heritage places

LAHORE:Tourism Department along with Archaeology Directorate and World Bank funded project PTEGP have selected students from 4 different universities of Lahore to work as interns on various heritage places. The PTEGP will provide a stipend of Rs30,000 to the participants.

An orientation session regarding this internship programme was arranged at Iqbal Museum (Javed Manzil) in Lahore on Monday. Almost 108 students have been selected through a process from LUMS, BNU, Punjab University and GC University. Various monuments in Lahore have been assigned to these students to work in groups from now on. The students will make documentaries of these monuments to promote their history and architectural importance. Students from media studies department will make different video clips for marketing purpose whereas Information Technology students will handle the social media pages of these sites to let people know about them.

Students from the Arts department will do 3-D scanning of various archaeological sites. At the end of this internship program, students will submit report to their respective teachers and subsequently get marks on their performance. Speaking on the orientation session, Secretary Tourism Ehsan Bhutta said the Archaeology directorate and PTEGP have done a wonderful job by engaging young students from universities. These students will become our ambassadors to promote and uplift the heritage of Punjab, he said, adding Tourism department is determined to uplift the monuments in the province.