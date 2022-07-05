PPP leader terms July 5 as black day

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa former president Humayun Khan has termed July 5 as the black day in the history of Pakistan, when the undemocratic forces trampled the Constitution of Pakistan and imposed dictatorship.
Talking to reporters here on Monday, he said that the dictators trampled basic human rights and blocked the way of development and progress. He said the entire society was disturbed to protect the personal interests of a dictator.
Humayun said that the dictators liked their personal interests and that was why people had not forgotten the injustices even after the lapse of four decades.Humayaun Khan said PPP rendered sacrifices for the restoration of democracy and people’s rights, which, he said, will continue till the accomplishment of their mission.
