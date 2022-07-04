Distinction

MALAKAND: University of Malakand Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rashid Ahmed has awarded a commendation certificate to a faculty member of journalism department for his services in research.
The vice-chancellor awarded Assistant Professor Dr Sajjad Ali the certificate, issued by Lahore Garrison University VC Maj Gen (r) Shehzad Sikandar for presenting the best research paper in the annual international conference.
