Kaghan natural beauty impresses foreign couple

MANSEHRA: A foreign couple that is on a world tour via road in a truck and reached Pakistan last week has termed the Kaghan valley’s natural beauty as unrivalled.

A group of local people welcomed the visiting couple in Naran on Sunday.

The couple said they have visited several countries before entering Pakistan but couldn’t experience such a soothing environment and beauty as the Kaghan valley.

The couple Assen from Italy and his companion from Australia started their journey from Austria in March this year and are expected to return back in November this year. They entered Pakistan through Taftan (Iran) border after visiting Bulgaria, Turkey, Iran and other countries through a truck made especially for the tour.

Assad Shehzad, Assistant Director of the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA), led the locals who welcomed the couple and extended them greetings.

The foreigners, who are on their way to Hunza in Gilgit-Baltistan via the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road, said Pakistan, particularly Kaghan valley was more beautiful than spots in Europe for its green meadows, dense forests, snowy mountains and glaciers along with serene lakes and rivers.

“It is good the Pakistan government has been making efforts to preserve the natural essence of this heavenly piece on the earth but it could attract foreign visitors in bulk if its infrastructure required for such tourism is developed,” Assen said.

The official told the couple that the KDA would welcome more foreigners to the Kaghan valley as promoting tourism and exploring more destinations was among the priorities of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.