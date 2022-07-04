Reference against Imran to be sent to ECP next week

ISLAMABAD: The reference against PTI Chairman Imran Khan as member of the National Assembly, submitted by the PMLN leaders and federal ministers Khawaja Saad Rafique and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, would be taken up for referring to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf next week after his returning from abroad.

He is leaving for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today (Monday) for ophthalmology treatment. He will be returning in about three days. The PMLN sources told The News here on Sunday that the reference is being consigned to the NA Speaker for its transmission to the ECP. The constitutional reference is based on anti-state statements made by the PTI chairman and his plundering of Toshakhana have been made base for getting him disqualified for any electoral slot. The anti-state remarks would also be taken to the Supreme Court for an ultimate action.

It has been urged in the reference that Imran Khan, who had served as prime minister of the country, had been acting in irresponsible manner. The statement that he had given in recent days targeting country’s unity, solidarity of the Armed Forces and security of the motherland cause criminal proceedings. It would be taken up through other channels while it makes him disqualified for retaining membership of any elected house.

He shouldn’t be permitted to jeopardise national interests. The parliamentary sources said that Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf would take a decision about fate of its referral capacity. Interestingly the mover, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had served as the Speaker National Assembly for five years as he was elected for coveted slot twice.

NA Speaker Raja Pervez could retain the reference after due consideration and in case he finds it fit for hearing of the commission, he will consign it to the ECP. The movers have pleaded that Imran Khan should be disqualified as Member of National Assembly (MNA) as per provisions of the constitution.

The political observers are attaching the development in the backdrop of reservation of case against PTI and Imran Khan for receiving funds through prohibited resources. The hearing was completed last month after more than seven years deferments in the ECP.