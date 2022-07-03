The year of power outages

The summer of 2022 will forever be remembered as the year of loadshedding. Despite constant protests in different parts of the country, the situation has not improved. Previously, the PML-N claimed that loadshedding would end by June. However, now, it has taken a ‘U-turn’.
In our country, all politicians are the same. They have no regard for people’s misery. People are dealing with the worst power outages with no end in sight. Who will listen to us?
Yasira Mansoor
Makran
