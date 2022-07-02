USC staffers planning to observe shutter-down strike

Islamabad : All Pakistan Workers Alliance Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Central Secretary General Syed Arif Hussain Shah on Friday said the USC’s staffers were planning to observe shutter-down strike across the country.
Talking to media, he said despite court orders, the corporation’s daily wages and contract employees were not being regularised.
USC’s Board of Directors were not giving their due rights as they had not provided the disparity reduction allowances including 25 per cent and 15 per cent of 2021 and 2022 respectively, he added.
Arif Shah said the announcement of minimum wage of Rs25,000 had not been implemented yet.
He said if they did not meet their demands, they would shutdown Utility Stores across the country and the date of protest demonstration would be announced with mutual understanding among all unions of the corporation after Eidul Azha. He urged the high-ups to look into matter on priority and provide their helping hands in a bid to address the staffers long-standing issues.
