Bike lifter, 6 gamblers, 41 beggars held

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested a bike-lifter and recovered five stolen motorcycles from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO R.A. Bazaar Police Station managed to net an accused, who was a bike-lifter, street criminal and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered five stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Police on Friday arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs15,000 stake money, five mobile phones and valuables from their possession here , a police spokesman said.

He informed that Civil Lines police conducted a raid and arrested six gamblers.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Police on Friday arrested 41 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid the risk of road accidents due to jaywalking.

According to a police spokesman, the Beggars Squads on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz conducted raids in different areas and took action against professional beggars and detained them in different police stations of the city.

Meanwhile, police on special directives of City Police Officer (Rawalpindi) on Friday launched a search operation in ‘A’ Block and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted a search operation in the area and searched 37 houses besides checking particulars of 20 tenants.

Eighty persons were also checked during the search operation, he added.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.