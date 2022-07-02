118,532 victims rescued last month

LAHORE:Director-General Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Dr Rizwan Naseer Friday said the PESD rescued 118,532 victims and responded to 125,950 emergencies across the province last month.

Presiding over the monthly review meeting held at Emergency Services Headquarters, the DG said out of 125,950 emergencies, Rescue Service responded to 28,529 road accidents, 76,546 medical emergencies, 3,816 fire incidents, 3,549 crime incidents, 974 animals rescue, 148 drowning incidents, 110 structural collapses, and 12,278 miscellaneous operations in the province. All heads of wings of Emergency Services Headquarters and Academy attended the meeting.

He was apprised that 334 people died in 28,529 road accidents and 7,659 accidents occurred in Lahore. Some 2,280 accidents occurred in Faisalabad, 2,047 in Multan, 1,792 in Gujranwala, 1,000 in Rawalpindi, and 911 in Sheikhupura.

The data further revealed that out of 3,816 fire incidents 944 occurred in Lahore, 375 in Rawalpindi, 252 in Faisalabad, 225 in Gujranwala and 177 in Sialkot. The DG said road accidents can be reduced while adopting road safety measures and Road Safety laws as nothing is more important than human life.