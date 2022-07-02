Tunisian president seeks more powers in new constitution

TUNIS, Tunisia: Tunisian President Kais Saied on Friday unveiled a new draft constitution that would bestow broad powers to the president and curtail the authority of the prime minister and parliament.
A referendum on the constitution is scheduled for July 25, exactly to the day when a year earlier Saied suspended parliament and seized power. He said the move was necessary to “save the country” from political and economic crisis, prompting strong criticism from the opposition, which accuses him of slide toward totalitarianism.
Several organizations, including the powerful central trade union, the UGTT, have deplored the absence of a public dialogue in preparing the new constitution, which they have dubbed “the Constitution of Kais Saied."
The draft text, published late Thursday night, would give the president greater executive power than the prime minister and establish a bicameral parliamentary system for the first time.
NEW YORK: Google will fund a $90-million settlement to small app developers who had alleged the technology giant...
WEST BANK: Palestinian authorities in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip systematically torture critics in detention, a...
COPENHAGEN: The World Health Organisation called on Friday for ‘urgent’ action to prevent the spread of monkeypox...
PARIS: An anonymous marble bust picked up in a Paris art market has turned out to be a 200-year-old sculpture of a...
NAYPIDAW, Myanmar: Dialogue between Myanmar’s junta and ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to end the bloody crisis...
CAIRO: Pro-government television presenters and state newspapers in Egypt are at the forefront of a "campaign against...
Comments