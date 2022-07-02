 
Saturday July 02, 2022
World

Turkey cuts access to US, German public broadcasters

By AFP
July 02, 2022

ISTANBUL: Turkey has cut access to public broadcasters from Germany and the United States, threatening to stoke new diplomatic tensions during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. An Ankara court banned access to Deutsche Welle and Voice of America on Thursday night, after both failed to apply for local broadcasting licences required by regulations introduced this year.

