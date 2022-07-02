 
close
Saturday July 02, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Body recovered

By Our Correspondent
July 02, 2022

KHAR: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a man in Gabaray area of Bajaur tribal district on Friday.

Police said that the body of Zahirullah was recovered from a mountain in Mamund tehsil. The police registered the case and started investigation.

Comments