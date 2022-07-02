4 milkmen held for selling adulterated milk

PESHAWAR: District administration Bajaur on Friday arrested four milkmen for selling substandard quality milk to the people.
On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bajaur, Iftikhar Alam, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Khar-I, Ihsanullah Afridi along with Tehsildar Salarzai, Zakir Khan Afridi and Dr.
Nazir of the Livestock Department checked the milk of various milk shops through milk analyzer machine and arrested four persons for selling poor quality milk.
