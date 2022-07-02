NA-245 by-polls: MQM factions likely to field Sattar as joint candidate

KARACHI: The TLP factor has forced the divided factions of Muttahida Qaumi Movement to field the party’s old guard -Dr Farooq Sattar - as a joint candidate in NA-245 by-polls to be held on July 27, The News has learnt. The MQM-P’s candidate has managed to retain the party’s traditional constituency NA-240 with a narrow margin of 65 votes in the recently held by-polls. MQM-P leaders in its coordination committee meeting headed by party’s convenor Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui discussed the possible strategy for the upcoming by-elections in NA-245 which fell vacant after the death of PTI MNA Amir Liaquat.
The party’s spokes-spersons told The News Siddiqui also invited Sattar and other leaders to work with MQM-P One of the MQM-P leaders told The News that the MQM-P, Sattar-led MQM Rehabilitation Committee, Afaq Ahmed-led MQM and Mustafa Kamal-led Pak Sarzameen Party are in contact for fielding joint candidate in upcoming LG polls and NA-245 by-polls. .
