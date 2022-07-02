Sindh govt names Khayaban-e-Iqbal greenbelt after Talat Aslam

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Murtaza Wahab dedicated a greenbelt on Khayaban-e-Iqbal to the loving memory of the late senior journalist Talat Aslam on Friday.

Aslam, a veteran journalist and senior editor at The News, had passed away on May 25 this year. He was 67. He had worked with several leading newspapers and magazines as an editor in his long journalistic career.

The late Aslam’s family members and staffers of the newspaper visited the inaugural ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Wahab said they would honour those who had rendered their services for the city. While this greenbelt was being constructed, he said, Aslam passed away and hence they decided to name the greenbelt after him to acknowledge his services.

“This is a beautiful belt from Do Talwar all the way to the KPT underpass. We have forever marked this lane as his memory,” he said. The Pakistan Peoples Party, he said, was serving the city. “We are uplifting parks, greenbelts and sewerage system of the city,” he said, adding that roads were being repaired and flyovers constructed throughout the city.

Aslam’s younger brother Nasir Aslam shared how the late editor was thoroughly fond of going everywhere on foot. “He was fond of open spaces for people,” he said, adding that he hated gated spaces. He lived in Saddar and knew the old city very well and used to talk about how the parks should be open for everyone.