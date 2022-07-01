Imran says has committed many mistakes in life

Ex-PM Imran Khan addressing a seminar - an event of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association on June 30, 2022. Photo: Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said that he has committed many mistakes in life.

He said that the country should be run as per rule of law but he determined the priorities as to which crisis should be solved first. He said that all the crises could not be addressed simultaneously but he said that he believed that he could have addressed many issues

He said said that no one trusts the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). He said this while addressing an event of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA). Imran Khan said that whoever is imposing this setup, is damaging the institutions and free and fair elections should be held in the country, whereas, Sindh and Punjab like election will only increase chaos.

He accused the Punjab government of interfering in by-elections of 20 constituencies and two of the PTI candidates told him about receiving phone calls not to contest election on PTI ticket.

He said that the allies of the coalition government were raising fingers on the government over local bodies’ elections in Sindh, adding that the police were used in the LG elections. Imran Khan said that The former PM said that the media was pressurised after regime change, whereas independence was a major reason for which Pakistan came into being and the whole struggle of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was to get freedom.



The PTI chairman went on to say that the nation is destroyed by giving NRO to the powerful, adding that the problem of poor countries is that the powerful do not get punished, whereas, billions of dollars are stolen from poor countries every year and $7 billion of poor countries are in the offshore companies.

Meanwhile, senior journalist Ayaz Amir criticised Imran Khan on his face. He said whatever wrong has been done to the country so far Imran Khan has also put his share in it.

He said that Imran Khan had handed over Pakistan to the property dealers. He said that the pictures of Quaid-i-Azam and Allam Iqbal be removed and put pictures of property dealers instead.

He said that Punjab River Ravi Urban project is a glaring example of handing over country to the property dealers. He said that Imran Khan could not recognise the real problems faced by the country and his government and he only began to realise the real issues when he was slapped by the powers that be and he began to consider himself Che Guevara.

He said that he should continue to consider himself Che Guevara and should act accordingly. He said that Pakistanis have the only option in politics and he should come up to their expectations.