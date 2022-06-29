Bring half of Zardari, Nawaz wealth to fix economy: Imran

Ex-PM Imran addressing on a video link on June 28, 2022. Photo: Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday said that the only way to fix the economy was that half of billions of dollars, kept abroad by the Zardari and Sharif families, were brought back to the country. He also reiterated his demand for fair and transparent general election, being the only way to steer the country out of the political turmoil.

In his speech on the video-link, the PTI chairman wondered what catastrophe had occurred in the country that within two months, inflation had skyrocketed and electricity loadshedding was making the public life miserable while the economy had gone down and unemployment was increasing.

Imran contended that the country was being ruled under a clear external conspiracy by those who faced cases and 60pc of them were on bail. He taunted the incumbent government and said the government had to come up with a plan on inflation or fix the economy as they were considered 'very experienced'. “Two families have been ruling the country for 30 years. Instead of reducing inflation and fixing the economy, they did only one thing i.e. the NRO-2 to finish corruption cases of Rs1,100 billion against themselves."

He added: "They have destroyed NAB, FIA, civil services and other institutions, using police to suppress people." He said that industrial development was providing employment to the people, as ‘we had given 55 lakh jobs to the people, this is because of the lifting of construction sector, record growth in large scale industries, increase in exports of textile sector and other sectors besides IT exports, which increased by 75% in two years’.



Imran claimed record production of crops in agriculture was taking place because his government had planned the whole thing. “We will hold a peaceful historic protest at the Parade Ground in Islamabad on Saturday, July 2, besides asking people to protest in major cities including Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi, Multan and Quetta”.

He said that there was an illegal government of Hamza Shehbaz in Punjab, which had no foundation. “I feel that Hamza Shehbaz's government will no longer be in Punjab soon,” he remarked. The PTI chairman said his government did not allow the price of electricity, diesel and petrol to go up despite IMF pressure.