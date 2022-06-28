Imran responsible for strained Pak-US relations, says US Senator

NEW YORK: US Senate Majority Leader Charles E Schumer has said that he is ready to use his good office for normalising bilateral relationships between the US and Pakistan, which were marred by former prime minister Imran Khan’s anti-US rants.
Addressing the gathering of American-Pakistan Advocacy Group (APDG) in New York, the US Senator said that he reiterated the stance of the Biden Administration with regard to Imran Khan’s allegations of the involvement of the US government in toppling his government.
He also termed Imran Khan’s anti-US statement the main cause of strained relations between the two countries. He hoped that the incumbent Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would improve the situation and he (Schumer) was ready to play his role in improving bilateral ties between the two countries.
