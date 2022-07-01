CITY PULSE

The Extraordinary Ordinariness of the
Human Encounter
The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Madiha Hyder. Titled ‘The Extraordinary Ordinariness of the Human Encounter’, the show will run at the gallery until July 7. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.
Awami Theatre Festival
The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding ‘Awami Theatre Festival 2022’ from 9:30pm to midnight daily until July 3. The festival features 21 plays in the Urdu, Sindhi, Balochi, Pashto, Punjabi, Saraiki and Memoni languages. Call 0332-8223366 for more information.
Posheeda-o-Ayaan
The Studio Seven Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Umm-e-Habiba Khan and Abdul Jabbar Khan. Titled ‘Posheeda-o-Ayaan’, the show will run at the gallery until July 4. Call 0345-8287226 for more information.
Drawn by two Loves
ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Jaffer Hasan. Titled ‘Drawn by two Loves’, the show will run at the gallery until July 4. Call 021-35856030 for more information.
Graduation Exhibition 2022
The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by the second graduating batch of the VM Centre for Traditional Arts’ diploma programme. Titled ‘Graduation Exhibition 2022’, the show will run at the gallery until July 6. Call 0345-7787663 for more information.
