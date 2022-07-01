Suspect who killed two men during funeral prayers arrested

Rangers and police in a joint raid on Thursday claimed to have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the killing of two people and wounding another in a firing incident during the funeral prayers of a suspected robber in Qasba Colony.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the suspect arrested has been identified as Syed Azhar Ali. One pistol was also recovered from his possession, added that the suspect was involved in the killing of two people and wounding another during a funeral procession in Qasba Colony on June 27. The suspect was later handed over to police for further legal formalities.

Two people were killed and another was wounded when the funeral prayers for an alleged robber, who had been killed by a mob in vigilante justice, came under heavy fire in the Qasba Colony area of Orangi Town.

Police said alleged robber Bilal was beaten to death and two of his companions were injured late on Sunday night by a crowd that claimed that they were robbers. The police managed to rescue two of the suspected robbers in an injured state. The casualties were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Initially, the police also confirmed that the men killed and injured by the mob were robbers, but the family and relatives of Bilal denied that he was a robber. The situation, however, turned tense and complicated when relatives of the deceased man came under fire by unidentified suspects while they were staging a protest on a road with the body following the funeral prayers.

As a result of the firing, three of the protesters were seriously wounded. They were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where two of them succumbed to their injuries. One of them was identified as Suleman, 17, who was a close relative of Bilal. The other person killed in the firing was an elderly man whose identify is yet to be ascertained.