VCs mull over improving academic governance

LAHORE:The University of Home Economics (UHE), Lahore, in collaboration with an organisation for youth development, organised the 2nd Vice-Chancellors (VCs) conference on “The Challenges of Academic Governance, Achieving Excellence and Equity in Higher Education” here Thursday.

Former Minister for School Education and Higher Education Punjab, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Chairperson of Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), VCs, and representatives of 17 public sector universities along with experts and representatives from marginalised communities, including minorities, attended the conference.

Speaking during his opening remarks, Rana Mashhood said that the government’s special quotas had resulted in the inclusion of minority youths in the mainstream of higher education. He stressed on the need of ethical strength to support the marginalised groups and said that the PEEF scholarships programme was initiated to help these communities. He announced the government’s plan to hold an international education conference, international sports gala, national hunt programme, regular briefings with VCs, and promotion of technical education. He also urged the VCS to ensure the implementation of the HEC’s Protection Against Sexual Harassment Policy.

PHEC Chairperson Prof Dr Shahid Munir said that statutory bodies of the universities must be functional in order to improve academic governance. He announced the PHEC Expo, to showcase the research and development-based products of the universities. He announced that the commission would hold monthly roundtable conferences with the VCs to solve issues of governance and academic excellence. PHEC would ensure quota compliance and inclusion of the marginalised communities, he added.

Addressing the conference, UHE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen emphasised the social and cultural acceptance of equality of students from marginalised communities on campuses. She laid emphasis on the need to ensure widespread awareness of available quotas for minorities, and to review academic policy to address issues of equity. Bargad Executive Director Ms Sabiha Shaheen stressed the need for inclusive development in higher education. VCs Prof Dr Zakria Zakar, Dr Bushra Mirza, Dr Saima Hamid, Dr Rukhsana Kausar, Dr Robina Farooq, Prof Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Prof Dr Muhammad Afzal, Dr Abdul Sattar Shakir, Pro-VC Prof Maroof Aziz Khan, and university representatives Dr Robeena Zakir and Dr Naveed Iqbal also addressed the conference and participated in a round table discussion.