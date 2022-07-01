Two more target-killed in N Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Two more persons were target-killed in yet another attack by unknown gunmen in Eidak village in Mir Ali tehsil of North Waziristan tribal district on Thursday.

The police said that unidentified armed men opened fire on Tajuddin, a resident of Katakhel, and Tariq of Mamakhel area in Eidak village.

They said that the victims sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot. The attackers fled the scene unchallenged. The bodies were later taken to the hospital in Mir Ali for medco legal formalities.

It may be mentioned that four youths, including the head of Youth of Waziristan Waqar Ahmad and three members Asadullah, Hamad and Sunaid, were shot dead.