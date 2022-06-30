Fakhar offers cops training at academy

MARDAN: Pakistan Cricket Team star batsman Fakhar Zaman has offered to train players from the police force in the Fakhar Zaman Cricket Academy.
Zaman called on DPO Irfanullah Khan at his office in Mardan district. On the occasion, the DPO said that nowadays more educated people were joining the police force. He said that while serving the citizens with law enforcement, the cops could also perform well in the arena of sports.
Fakhar Zaman assured to train the police players in his cricket academy.
Meanwhile, five outlaws were arrested and arms seized during a raid in the Kharaki area of Mardan district. In another raid, the cops claimed to have arrested a murder culprit in Hoti area of the district while an outlaw wanted in a kidnapping case by Swat police was also arrested in Manga area of Mardan on Tuesday.
PESHAWAR: Amid sizzling heat and hours-long power outages, the hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have to deal with...
PESHAWAR: The International Committee of the Red Cross organized a daylong conference for journalists from Khyber...
PESHAWAR: Speakers at a one-day seminar here on Wednesday said occupational health and safety in mines were critical...
CHITRAL: A child was killed and five other persons sustained injuries in an accident in Morilasht area on Booni Road...
HARIPUR: The participants at a multi-stakeholder consultative meeting on Wednesday expressed their resolve to join...
JAMRUD: The elders here on Wednesday accused Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan of appointing the...
Comments