23,787 litres of fake drinks seized

LAHORE:The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has unearthed a factory producing fake carbonated drinks of different popular brands in Al-Mustafa Colony and seized 23,787 litres of carbonated drinks during the raid on Wednesday. The authority also lodged an FIR against the fake beverages factory owner on account of forgery and adulteration. PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon informed this in his media talk. He said that the PFA watchdogs have confiscated the machinery, lids and labelling of different famous brands of beverages.
