Spend on research

The research and development sector is essential for the progress of a country. Countries like Israel, South Korea and Switzerland pay adequate attention to this sector, and dedicate a significant amount from their GDP towards it. However, Pakistan spends a negligible amount on its research and development sector, (the available data shows that it spent 0.23 percent in 2017). Similarly, Scimago’s International Science ranking of countries ranks Pakistan at number 45 in the world with an H-index of 353. Whereas, India is ranked 7th in the world with almost 10 times more published scientific documents than Pakistan. It is time the incumbent government paid heed to the sector for the sake of the country’s progress and prosperity.

Naveed Abbas Maitlo

Islamabad