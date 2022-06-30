Treet, IFC discuss joint ventures

KARACHI: Treet Corporation Group chief financial officer (CFO) Muhamamd Mohtashim Aftab has met International Finance Corporation (IFC) country manager for Pakistan and Afghanistan Zeeshan Sheikh to discuss matters of mutual interest, a statement said on Wednesday.

Both sides also agreed to hold a follow up meeting to elaborate on Treet Group’s expansion plans, it added.

During the meeting, Aftab congratulated Sheikh on his recent appointment, and discussed areas of possible collaboration.

Aftab explained Treet group’s business ventures and their performance, and shared plans by the group’s shareholders and management to strengthen and grow its operations. Sheikh explained role of IFC in providing support to private businesses in Pakistan, with a particular focus on innovative manufacturing industries in export oriented or import substitution linked sectors.